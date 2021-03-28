Relay Week - Messages of HOPE - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Relay Week - Messages of HOPE

Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 6:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Aloha Vulcans!



We know you have missed our annual overnight Relay for Life Event, but we hope that you join us to celebrate survivors and take part in some of your favorite pieces of Relay for Life in this week-long event.



Every year, more than 6,700 Hawaii residents are diagnosed with an invasive type of cancer. Join us and the American Cancer Society to “Save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.”



If you have questions or would like to get involved please reach out to us at uhhrelay@hawaii.edu or fill out this google form: go.hawaii.edu/JrD



Messages of HOPE

Tuesday, March 30, 2021 6:00 pm-7:00 pm

Campus Center Plaza



Join the Relay for Life Team sending messages of HOPE to our local survivors. Hang out and help us fill out purple ribbons with messages for our survivors. All the messages will be delivered to local survivors Hui O Malama cancer support group. Light refreshments will be served while supplies last.



Additionally, we invite you to join our Virtual Relay Challenge though out the month of March.

- Must be a UH Hilo student to be entered for the prize

- Must be a registered participant on the UH Hilo Relay for Life team

- The person who walks the most step will get a Relay Swag Pack

- Each eligible per who enters and completes a minimum of 5,000 steps will be entered to win a Fit Bit. Every 5,000 additional sets you do you will be given an additional entry.



- March 1-April 1

Email Maile at boggeln@hawaii.edu for the link to enter.

Special Restrictions: Open to all UH Hilo students with a validated student ID. Face masks must be worn and physical distancing rules must be followed.

For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

