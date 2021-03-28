Relay Week-Opening Ceremony and Luminaria Bag Decorating - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Relay Week-Opening Ceremony and Luminaria Bag Decorating

Monday, March 29, 2021, 6:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Aloha Vulcans!



We know you have missed our annual overnight Relay for Life Event, but we hope that you join us to celebrate survivors and take part in some of your favorite pieces of Relay for Life in this week-long event.



Every year, more than 6,700 Hawaii residents are diagnosed with an invasive type of cancer. Join us and the American Cancer Society to “Save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.”



If you have questions or would like to get involved please reach out to us at uhhrelay@hawaii.edu or fill out this google form: go.hawaii.edu/JrD



Join the Relay for Life Team in remembering our survivors, both those who are still with us and those who are not by decorating a Luminaria Bag. Luminarias honor every life touched by cancer. You can dedicate them to a loved one lost, someone currently battling, or anyone who’s overcome it. We will provide all of the supplies needed, we ask that you return the bag to us by Thursday at 6:00pm so that we can include it in our Luminaria Ceremony on Thursday and include your loved ones in our time of reflection and honor. Light refreshments will be served while supplies last.



Additionally, we invite you to join our Virtual Relay Challenge though out the month of March.

- Must be a UH Hilo student to be entered for the prize

- Must be a registered participant on the UH Hilo Relay for Life team

- The person who walks the most step will get a Relay Swag Pack

- Each eligible per who enters and completes a minimum of 5,000 steps will be entered to win a Fit Bit. Every 5,000 additional sets you do you will be given an additional entry.



- March 1-April 1

Email Maile at boggeln@hawaii.edu for the link to enter.

Special Restrictions: Open to all UH Hilo students with a validated student ID. Face masks must be worn and physical distancing rules must be followed.

For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

