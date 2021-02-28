I Ala Mauliola Health and Wellness Virtual Student Symposium - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. Password: MAULIOLA

I Ala Mauliola Health and Wellness Virtual Student Symposium Friday, March 5, 2021, 10:00am – 12:30pm "I Ala Mauliola Virtual Health & Wellness Student Symposium"



10:00 AM Kipaepae

10:10 AM Welcome and Overview

10:15 AM Keynote: Dr. Keawe‘aimoku Kaholokula

“Paepae ke Kahua: The Social and Cultural Determinants of Native Hawaiian Health”.



10.45 AM

Presentation 1: Dr. Misty Pacheco: “Navigating the Covid-19 Pandemic with a Public Health Lens”.



11.15 AM:

Presentation 2: Dr. Ku Kahakalau: “Native Roots: Indigenous Paths to Wellness and Food Sovereignty”.



11.45 AM:

Presentation 3: Aunty Lynette Paglinawan and Dr. Manulani Meyer: “Ho’oponopono”.





12:15 PM: Mahalo



Follow the link below to join:



hawaii.zoom.us/j/91864939505?pwd=TXdIMzVCUVovaWYrS1Z5ZWxIY2ZRZz09



Password: MAULIOLA Special Restrictions: Online Event For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 315-6613

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 28, 2021 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements