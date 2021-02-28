Virtual Fulbright Student Program Presentation - Event Details

This event is being held online. Registration is required to enter meeting presentation. A link and calendar reminder will be sent to your email address.

Virtual Fulbright Student Program Presentation Tuesday, March 2, 2021, 9:00am – 10:30am Please join us for an interactive Group Presentation Session (GPS) to learn about opportunities for U.S. citizens to pursue graduate or professional study, conduct research, or teach English. During the session, you will find out about the types of Fulbright awards, application components, tips, and get your questions answered. Following the program overview, attendees will enter a breakout room with their Fulbright Program Adviser(s) (FPA) to learn more about applying through their institution. For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

