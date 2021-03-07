Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Award Nominations Now Open - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Award Nominations Now Open

The 2021 Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Award nominations are now open. Please submit your nominations no later than March 9, 2021, at 11:59 pm (This is a hard deadline, there will be no exceptions).



These recognition awards acknowledge the contributions students have made in their formal and informal leadership roles on campus and in their community. The Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Program acknowledges individuals, groups, teams, or organizations who have shown strong evidence of their leadership potential based on the values of Alaka‘i (Leadership), ‘Ike Pāpālua (Gift of Vision), Kuleana (Responsibility/Accountability), Laulima (Teamwork), and Mālama (Caring).



For further information about each of the five leadership categories please [visit our website]. (hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/leadership/recognition_awards.php)





To nominate someone please use this online form. Students, Staff, Faculty, and RISO Advisors are all eligible to nominate students.



All nominees MUST fit these criteria:

• Leadership service activities performed as a student enrolled at UH Hilo.

• Demonstrates networking and civic engagement skills within the university and community-at-large.

• Demonstrates qualities of integrity and civic virtue.

• Models mentorship or coaching as a learning opportunity for others.

• Has the ability to manage, serve and care for those they lead with Aloha.

• Have a minimum 2.0 GPA.

• Currently Enrolled as a UH Hilo Student.





All winners will be contacted on April 3, 2021, via email. This year we will be announcing the winners during lunch at our Student Leadership Conference on Zoom which will be held the week of April 12-16. We will be inviting the nominator if your student is selected to give a small speech about your nominee. We will provide additional information as we get closer to that date. Family and friends will also be welcomed to attend.



For further information on the application process, please contact:

Maile Boggeln

Student Organizations Coordinator

Campus Center Room 214

(808) 932-7796

boggeln@hawaii.edu

For more information, contact: uhhccs@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

Tags: