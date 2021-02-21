UHHSA Sustainability Speaker Series: Hale Kuamo'o - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 780 3020 4689 Passcode: HALEKUAMOO

UHHSA Sustainability Speaker Series: Hale Kuamo'o Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Zoom Aloha e UH Hilo students!



Please join the UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) for our virtual Sustainability Speaker Series event on Wednesday, February 24th, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. HST.



In honor of Mahina 'Ōlelo Hawai'i (Hawaiian Language Month), our featured speaker is from Hale Kuamo'o, the Hawaiian Language Center housed within Ka Haka 'Ula O Ke'elikōlani College of Hawaiian Language. This center supports and encourages expansion of Hawaiian language as the medium of education, business, government, and other contexts of social life in Hawai'i. Join us to learn more about their initiatives in sustaining 'Ōlelo Hawai'i, the language of our land.



Giveaways: Students who attend this event are eligible to receive a special 'Ōlelo Hawai'i-themed item, while supplies last! More information for these items will be provided during the event.



Restrictions: Must be a current UH Hilo fee-paying student with a validated Spring 2021 ID to receive a giveaway item.



Event Inquiries: For more information, please email uhhsa6@hawaii.edu. For more information, contact: uhhsa6@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

