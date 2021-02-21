Spring 2021 Virtual Student Engagement Fair - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 975 5237 9192 Passcode: 058266

Spring 2021 Virtual Student Engagement Fair

Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 10:45am – 2:00pm

Location: Zoom

This Spring Campus Center will be hosting a Virtual Student Engagement Fair meant to have different organizations/departments/services on campus present about what they offer, why students should join, and how to get engaged with their group.



This event will be based on a schedule with specific times for groups & organizations to present.



The overall goal of this event is to provide a different opportunity for organizations/departments/services along with students to have a more personal experience to present and to find out/learn about the organizations we have on campus. There will be 15-minute presentations, along with a 5 minute Q & A portion to wrap up their presentation.



Presentations begin at 11 am each day but we encourage you to jump on a little early so we can stay on schedule.



Presentations include current opportunities as well as opportunities for the 2021-2022 academic year, it's never to early to plan ahead!



To view the event schedule and list of presenters, you can view the Spring 2021 Virtual Student Engagement Fair Schedule here:http://go.hawaii.edu/J8v

This spreadsheet will be updated frequently.



If you have any questions about the event, please feel free to contact uhhccs@hawaii.edu.

For more information, contact: uhhccs@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

