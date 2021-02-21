Black History Month: Twelve Disciples of Nelson Mandela - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Black History Month: Twelve Disciples of Nelson Mandela

Friday, February 26, 2021, 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Location: UCB 100

Please join us for a showing of

Twelve Disciples of Nelson Mandela

in honor of Black History Month

Storytelling and discussion to follow



Twelve Disciples of Nelson Mandela is a 2005 documentary film about a generation of men, considered terrorists by the U.S. government, who left South Africa to form the African National Congress and spread their message across the world. Filmmaker Thomas Allen Harris focuses on the experiences of his stepfather Benjamin Pule Leinaeng. As part of the first wave of black South African exiles, Harris’s stepfather, B. Pule Leinaeng, and his eleven comrades were among the first ANC members to leave their home in Bloemfontein, South Africa in 1960.



Please submit an RSVP to attend

Valid UH Hilo ID and masks are required. Social distancing will be practiced with sanitizer available at the door.



Hosted by the Black History Month Committee, Diversity Committee, Office of Equal Opportunity, Art Department, Women’s Center and LGBTQ+ Center.



For Disability Accommodations, please call 808-932-7642 or email eeoaa@hawaii.edu 5 days in advance.

Special Restrictions: Valid UH Hilo ID required, mask required, and social distancing will be practiced with sanitizer available at the door.

For more information, contact: eeoaa@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7642

