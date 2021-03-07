Paint the World Purple: Housing x Relay for Life Event! - Event Details
Paint the World Purple: Housing x Relay for Life Event!
Relay for Life 2021 is going to be filled with all kinds of new events and ways to get UH Hilo students involved!
Join the housing and Relay for Life Team and come by Kēhau Turnaround on Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 from 5pm-8pm for all your favorite Relay for Life games, prizes, ways for you to get involved, and even a painting tutorial! Use the Google Form on our flyer to reserve your painting materials so you can help us Paint the World Purple! There will be pizza, snacks, and so many wonderful purple treats to enjoy while supplies last! Donations to UH Hilo's Relay for Life Team are encouraged but not mandatory. We hope to see you all there to help save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight to a world without cancer!
For questions please contact uhhrelay@hawaii.edu.
To sign up for updates or to get involved please use this sign up form: go.hawaii.edu/JrD
Special Restrictions: Must wear a mask at all times, Must be a UH Hilo Student.
For more information, contact: alina7@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796
Tags: relay for life housing american cancer society volunteer activities campus center RISO
