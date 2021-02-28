UH Hilo Relay for Life Committee Positions Open - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Relay for Life Committee Positions Open The UH Hilo Relay for Life Planning Committee is currently seeking dedicated students who are interested in volunteering to help plan the 2021 Relay for Life.



This is a great opportunity to gain experience in large-scale event planning, work on a team, develop your leadership skills, and build a strong relationship with your community.



Every year, more than 6,700 Hawaii residents are diagnosed with an invasive type of cancer. Join the cause and “Save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.”



You can join us at our Kick-Off event ( Feb 18, 2021, @ 7 pm on Zoom) to learn more or contact the current planning team below.



For more information, contact: joieka@hawaii.edu, shanxi@hawaii.edu, csatumba@hawaii.edu



Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo Student

