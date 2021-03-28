Somebunny Needs A Basket - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Somebunny Needs A Basket

Thursday, April 1, 2021, 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Have you been feeling stressed lately? Well SAC has your back!



Join us at Campus Center 301 for a fun egg hunt to get yourself a well-deserved basket of treats. Find the SAC egg after signing up for a time slot: go.hawaii.edu/JFM



Spots are limited so sign up ASAP.



For questions contact Mekaila at sacep1@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Students must wear a mask, bring a validated UH Hilo SPRING 2021 "S21UHH-CB" student ID, and have a confirmed time slot.

For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

