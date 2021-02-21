Campus Climate Survey - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Campus Climate Survey

Dates: January 26 - February 26



Location: Students, check your hawaii.edu student email. *To access the survey in your email, please refer to the personalized link with the subject line: Campus Climate Survey on Sexual Harassment & Gender Based Violence.



He kāhea mai e. The UH Hilo Title IX ʻohana humbly invites all students to participate in the 2021 Campus Climate Survey. It is an opportunity to share your experiences and let your voice be heard! Mai paʻa i ka leo; do not withhold your voice.



Complete the survey today! Your responses will help to evaluate current outreach materials, programs, services and help to advocate for additional resources. Vulcans, please know that your participation is appreciated and will offer valuable insight on how we can better serve all students and maintain the safety of our UH Hilo campus community. Your voice matters! #behearduhhilo



For more information on the Campus Climate Survey, please contact Kekai Lindsey, the Confidential Advocate & Prevention Educator at kekaikan@hawaii.edu or visit hawaii.edu/TitleIX/Survey.

