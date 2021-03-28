Spring into Karaoke! - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Spring into Karaoke!

Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Location: CC 301

Calling all singers! Join SAC for our monthly karaoke! Please sign up for a time slot with the google form attached below! Food and refreshments will be served while supplies last.



go.hawaii.edu/wFJ



We look forward to seeing you! If you have any questions please email Victoria at sacep2@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Validate SP21-CB ID required. Masks required at all times! Social distancing enforced. Food and supplies are limited.

For more information, contact: sacep2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

