Beat the Heat with Sweet Treats - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Beat the Heat with Sweet Treats Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 2:30pm – 3:30pm Location: CC Plaza Join SAC for a quick grab and go ice cream/popsicle giveaway. We would like to welcome back students from spring break with a sweet treat!



Supplies will be limited to be sure to get there early! Special Restrictions: Validate SP21-CB ID required. Masks required at all times! Social distancing enforced. For more information, contact: sacep2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of March 21, 2021 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements