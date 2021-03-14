Freshman ʻEleu (Spring 2021) - Announcement Details

Freshman ʻEleu (Spring 2021) Attention freshmen, if you began at UH Hilo in Fall 2020 or Spring 2021, it's time to meet with your advisor for your mandatory Freshman ʻEleu appointment.



Meet with your advisor between February 14 and March 19 to avoid receiving registration hold.



The hold will prevent you from registering for Fall 2021, starting April 5, and the only way to remove the hold is to meet with your advisor.



To schedule your appointment, do one of the following today:

-Book your appointment in STAR Balance <https://www.star.hawaii.edu/appointment/>; or

-Respond to your advisor's email; or

-Email uhhadvis@hawaii.edu; or

-Call 808-932-7776 For more information, contact: uhhadvis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7776

