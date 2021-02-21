COVID-19 Update, TCBES Natural Resource Management Seminar - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

COVID-19 Update, TCBES Natural Resource Management Seminar

Friday, February 26, 2021, 3:00pm – 4:00pm

Title: SARS-CoV-2 the virus, COVID-19 the disease: an update on currently available vaccines



Speaker: Susan Jarvi, PhD, Professor, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy, University of Hawaii at Hilo



Abstract: SARS-CoV-2 is a member of the virus family Coronaviridae, which are RNA viruses (vs DNA viruses). There are hundreds of coronaviruses which infect multiple species of animals. “Spillover events” are when animal viruses jump from one species to another. Humans are known to be infected by at least seven types of coronaviruses of which four cause symptoms of the common cold, in addition to SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. SARS-CoV emerged in China in 2002, was likely transmitted to humans by exotic animals, and caused severe acute respiratory syndrome. MERS-CoV (Middle East respiratory syndrome) is thought to have jumped from camels to humans and was identified in 2012. SARS-CoV-2 is thought to have jumped from bats to humans initially in China in 2019, resulting in the now pandemic disease called COVID-19. In this seminar, I will provide an up-to-date overview of the virus, the disease, immunity produced by viral infection, and of currently available vaccines.





