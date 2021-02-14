UH Hilo's Relay For Life Kick Off Event - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 984 9851 4432 Password: 347798

UH Hilo's Relay For Life Kick Off Event Thursday, February 18, 2021, 7:00pm – 8:00pm Location: Zoom Are you interested in UH Hilo's Relay For Life? Come and join our Kick Off Zoom! We will be discussing what we have planned, how you can get involved, and will also be answering any questions you may have. Relay For Life offers the amazing opportunity for you to volunteer while making new friends and building strong connections with your community. Join our Zoom on February 18, 2021 from 7pm-8pm (HST). For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

