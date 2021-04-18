SAC's Spring Basket Bash and Dash - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

SAC's Spring Basket Bash and Dash

Friday, April 23, 2021, 3:00pm – 5:30pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Aloha Vulcans!



Come to Campus Center room 301 to receive a Spring-themed goodie bag! Items include activities to enjoy with your friends, snacks, and other supplies!



Please fill out this form to enter a desired time slot! go.hawaii.edu/JyT



If you have any questions or concerns feel free to email the event planner at sacep4@hawaii.edu

Special Restrictions: Masks required at all times

Student ID validation must read S21UHH-CB to attend this event

For more information, contact: sacep4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

