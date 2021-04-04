SAC's Super Smash Bros Tournament - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

SAC's Super Smash Bros Tournament

Friday, April 9, 2021, 4:00pm – 8:30pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Aloha Vulcans!



Come join SAC for a friendly Video Game tournament featuring Super Smash Bros at Campus Center Room 301 from 5:00pm - 8:30pm! Pizza will be served along with other light snacks and refreshments while supplies last!



Various prizes such as switch games, controllers, and other supplies will be given out to first, second, and third place!



Sign-ups are required so please fill out this form if you would like to participate! go.hawaii.edu/7yJ



If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to e-mail the event planner at sacep4@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Masks must be worn at all times

S21UHH-CB ID validation is required to attend

For more information, contact: sacep4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

