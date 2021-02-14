Virtually Yours: Valentine Vignettes 2021 - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online.

Virtually Yours: Valentine Vignettes 2021 Monday, February 15, 2021 The UH Hilo Performing Arts Department and the Performing Arts Center Present



Virtually Yours: Valentine Vignettes 2021



Virtually yours, but then again maybe not. Love isn’t always a bed of roses. In pieces that are sometimes comic, and sometimes tragic, UH Hilo students explore loneliness, unrequited love, and other scenarios related to coping and surviving in an imperfect world.



Streaming February 13 @ 7:00 p.m. - February 15, 2021



youtu.be/iyL0-0Ez3No Special Restrictions: Online Only For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7495

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 14, 2021 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements