Alzheimer's Disease Researcher: Dr. John S.K. Kauwe III - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online.

Alzheimer's Disease Researcher: Dr. John S.K. Kauwe III Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 4:00pm – 5:00pm UH Hilo SHARP (Students of Hawaiʻi Avanced Research Program) presents:



O ke kahua ma mua, ma hope ke kukulu:



The Site First and Then The Building



featuring Dr. John S.K. Kauwe III President of Brigham Young University - Hawai‘i,



President Kauwe’s professional focus has been primarily on solving the genetic basis of risk for Alzheimer’s disease. He also conducts research on the genetic basis of other human traits and is engaged in ongoing work on genomics and

population genetics in Indo-Pacific fish species. On his home island of Moloka‘i he brings research opportunities to local high school students.



Join us as he shares his stories:



• Of his journey as a researcher

• How he gives back to his community For more information, contact: lmorriso@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7938

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 14, 2021 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements