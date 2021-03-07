Appreciating Inquiry through Ideation in Creating Consensus - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Appreciating Inquiry through Ideation in Creating Consensus

Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 11:00am – 12:30pm

Location: CC 301

Join the Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Development Office in welcoming the UH Hilo Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Chris Holland for this interactive workshop on communication in conflict situations.



March 10, 2021

11:00am-12:30pm

Campus Center rm 301



This is an interactive opportunity to build your skills around communication when you disagree with the people you are working with. You will have the chance to learn more about your personal beliefs and have an opportunity to navigate difficult conversations.



Join us and walk away with tangible skills to approach conversations with people who have differing opinions from yourself and find ways to build consensus.





Communication is a vital part of building a community and your leadership journey, this workshop is aimed at helping to strengthen your communication skills so that we can all fulfill our responsibilities to ourselves and the communities that we work within.



Pre-registration is required. Please sign up using this google form: forms.gle/2a1Z2yt6rQH79FtK6



If you sign up prior to the priority deadline of March 3, 2021, we will provide all materials for the workshop and a mini promotional pack. These will be available for students who have paid the Campus Center Fee.



This event is open to all UH Hilo students though registration priority will be given to UH Hilo students who have paid the Campus Center Fee. If you have not paid the Campus Center Fee, please still sign up and we will fill open seats on a first-come, first-served basis.



About our Speaker:



Dr. Christopher (“Chris”) Holland serves as the Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Dean of Students at UH Hilo. Previously, he served in various roles at several colleges and universities, including as the Vice President of Student Services at Florida State College at Jacksonville; the Dean of Students at the College of St. Joseph, Brevard College, and the State University of New York at Purchase; and as the Chief Housing Officer at George Mason University and Mississippi University for Women. With over 20 years of professional service in working with college students, Dr. Holland’s career in higher education has taken him from Montana to Mississippi to New York to the big island. He has worked in various types of institutions including a small public state traditional women’s college, two religiously affiliated institutions, a community college, a premier academic institution, and a large research one university.

Special Restrictions: Participants must wear a mask at all times and must be a UH Hilo student. Pre-registration is required.

For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

