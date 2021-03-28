Getting What You Want Through Collaborative Problem-Solving - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Getting What You Want Through Collaborative Problem-Solving

Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 11:00am – 12:30pm

Location: CC 301

“The Art of Negotiation: Getting What You Want Through Collaborative Problem-Solving”



Join the Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Development Office in welcoming the Executive Director of Kuikahi Mediation Center Julie Mitchell for this interactive communication workshop.



March 31, 2021

11:00am-12:30pm

Campus Center rm 301



Do you want to effectively negotiate household chores; your salary, job title, or a promotion;

or your next car or home purchase?



Knowing what you want and how to ask for it is one of the first steps to becoming a skillful negotiator. In this interactive session, learn some powerful negotiation techniques—including framing the ask, making offers and counteroffers, and sealing the deal.



Join us and walk away with some practical tools that you can immediately put to use to become a better negotiator, at home, in the workplace, and in the world.



Communication is a vital part of building a community and your leadership journey, this workshop is aimed at helping to strengthen your communication skills so that we can all fulfill our responsibilities to ourselves and the communities that we work within.



Pre-registration is required. Please sign up using this google form: forms.gle/2a1Z2yt6rQH79FtK6



If you sign up prior to the priority deadline of March 24, 2021, we will provide all materials for the workshop and a mini promotional pack. These will be available for students who have paid the Campus Center Fee.



This event is open to all UH Hilo students though registration priority will be given to UH Hilo students who have paid the Campus Center Fee. If you have not paid the Campus Center Fee, please still sign up and we will fill open seats on a first-come, first-served basis.



About our Speaker:

Julie Mitchell grew up in Los Angeles and received her B.A. in Sociology from the University of California, Irvine. Since moving to East Hawai‘i in 1998, she has worked as Education

Coordinator of Volcano Art Center, General Manager of Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National

Park, and Executive Director of Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center. Julie holds a Certificate in

Professional Development for Not-for-Profit Management from Hawai‘i Community College

and is a graduate of The Hawai‘i Island Leadership Series—Ulumau, The Leadership Works

Experience, and The Weinberg Fellows Program. She received a 2016 AIM For Excellence

Award for Outstanding Achievement in NonProfit Management. In addition to her

administrative duties, Julie is also a mediator, facilitator, and trainer at Ku‘ikahi.

Special Restrictions: Participants must wear a mask at all times and must be a UH Hilo student. Pre-registration is required.

For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

Tags: