Getting What You Want Through Collaborative Problem-Solving - Event Details
Getting What You Want Through Collaborative Problem-Solving
Location: CC 301
“The Art of Negotiation: Getting What You Want Through Collaborative Problem-Solving”
Join the Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Development Office in welcoming the Executive Director of Kuikahi Mediation Center Julie Mitchell for this interactive communication workshop.
March 31, 2021
11:00am-12:30pm
Campus Center rm 301
Do you want to effectively negotiate household chores; your salary, job title, or a promotion;
or your next car or home purchase?
Knowing what you want and how to ask for it is one of the first steps to becoming a skillful negotiator. In this interactive session, learn some powerful negotiation techniques—including framing the ask, making offers and counteroffers, and sealing the deal.
Join us and walk away with some practical tools that you can immediately put to use to become a better negotiator, at home, in the workplace, and in the world.
Communication is a vital part of building a community and your leadership journey, this workshop is aimed at helping to strengthen your communication skills so that we can all fulfill our responsibilities to ourselves and the communities that we work within.
Pre-registration is required. Please sign up using this google form: forms.gle/2a1Z2yt6rQH79FtK6
If you sign up prior to the priority deadline of March 24, 2021, we will provide all materials for the workshop and a mini promotional pack. These will be available for students who have paid the Campus Center Fee.
This event is open to all UH Hilo students though registration priority will be given to UH Hilo students who have paid the Campus Center Fee. If you have not paid the Campus Center Fee, please still sign up and we will fill open seats on a first-come, first-served basis.
About our Speaker:
Julie Mitchell grew up in Los Angeles and received her B.A. in Sociology from the University of California, Irvine. Since moving to East Hawai‘i in 1998, she has worked as Education
Coordinator of Volcano Art Center, General Manager of Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National
Park, and Executive Director of Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center. Julie holds a Certificate in
Professional Development for Not-for-Profit Management from Hawai‘i Community College
and is a graduate of The Hawai‘i Island Leadership Series—Ulumau, The Leadership Works
Experience, and The Weinberg Fellows Program. She received a 2016 AIM For Excellence
Award for Outstanding Achievement in NonProfit Management. In addition to her
administrative duties, Julie is also a mediator, facilitator, and trainer at Ku‘ikahi.
Special Restrictions: Participants must wear a mask at all times and must be a UH Hilo student. Pre-registration is required.
For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796
Tags: Campus Center RISO Ka Lama Ku
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Now Accepting UHHSA Hilo Ambassador Applications
- Calling all UH Hilo students! Your UH Hilo Student Association's (UHHSA) Hilo Ambassador program is now accepting applications for the 2020-2021 academic year. ...
- Freshman ʻEleu (Spring 2021)
- Attention freshmen, if you began at UH Hilo in Fall 2020 or Spring 2021, it's time to meet with your advisor for your mandatory Freshman ʻEleu appointment. ...
- RISO Registration for 2020-2021 is now open
- The 2020-2021 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 26, 2021 at 4:30pm. ...
- Spring 2021 Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition
- The online **Spring 2021 Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition** is now open! All mediums (_drawing, painting, #D objects, videos, sculptures, ceramics, mixed media, etc._) accepted. ...
- BOSP Secretary Open Position
- Open Position with the Board of Student Publications! Secretary Applicant Must be a - UH Hilo student in good academic standing, - Have a minimum GPA of 2.0, - And must be enrolled in at least six credits. ...
- Student Activities Council (SAC) Open Positions - Apply Now!
- SAC Applications are open. The Student Activities Council (SAC) provides programs, activities and services which serve the co-curricular cultural, social, recreational and educational interests of students of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. ...
- UH Hilo Relay for Life Committee Positions Open
- The UH Hilo Relay for Life Planning Committee is currently seeking dedicated students who are interested in volunteering to help plan the 2021 Relay for Life. ...
- 2021-22 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Effective October 1, 2020, students can complete their 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2021. ...
- UHHSA Care Packages
- Aloha students! We at the University of Hawaii at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) know how difficult this academic year has been! For students who have had a tough time getting to campus, and for students who have had a tough time having ...
- UHHSA Applications Open! Apply Now!
- UHHSA Applications are open. The University of Hawaii at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is responsible for representing the entire student body and improving the lives of UH Hilo students via methods including, but not limited to, advocacy and ...
- Student Arts Association Zoom Meetings (updated info)
- Inviting all interested students to join our weekly Zoom call. This is a chance to meet your fellow creative students, find out about UH Hilo's Spring Student Art Show, and more. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.