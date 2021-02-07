Ola i ke au a Kanaloa, TCBES Natural Resources Mgmt Seminar - Event Details
This event is being held online. Passcode: cetacean
Ola i ke au a Kanaloa, TCBES Natural Resources Mgmt Seminar
Title: Ola i ke au a Kanaloa:
The Human and Cetacean Connection and why it matters
Speaker: Kealoha Pisciotta, Traditional Knowledge Keeper and Cultural Practitioner
Abstract: Kealoha Pisciotta is a Traditional Knowledge Keeper and Cultural Practitioner. She will be sharing about some of the challenges that Native Hawaiian Practitioners have met with Government and NOAA authorities, in their attempts to maintain the historical and cultural relationships with Kanaloa (Cetaceans) and present a peaceful path forward.
Kealoha’s Bio: Kealoha Pisciotta is a Native Hawaiian Cultural Practitioner and community leader. For more than 20 years she has been the voice of the movement to protect the summit of Mauna Kea from further development by the astronomy industry. Her advocacy on behalf of the environment, both ʻāina and moana (land and ocean), has meant intervention on the frontlines and in the courts. She is the spokesperson for Mauna Kea Anaina Hou and Kai Palaoa.
Kealoha has been a key participant in state, federal, and international consultations regarding human rights, environmental protections, and Native Hawaiian burials and cultural customs. She has submitted interventions before United Nations Councils and Commissions on behalf of Native Hawaiian civil and human rights, including Hawaiian rights to self-determination. She also presented to the UN Human Rights Commission and participated in the drafting of international legal standards for the UN’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
She has been featured in several award-winning documentary films, the most notable being the PBS documentary Mauna Kea - Temple Under Siege. Kealoha has also been interviewed for newspaper and broadcast reporting in more than 500 featured stories including The New York Times, The Washington Post, on CNN, NBC, PBS and every other major news outlet.
Event is open to all. Invite your friends, family, and colleagues!
For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7573
