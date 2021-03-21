Rave Cage - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Rave Cage

Friday, March 26, 2021, 6:30pm – 8:30pm

Location: UH Hilo Library

Are you ready for another round of laser tag?



Well, we are too! Join SAC in this new version of laser tag where competitors will have to run to the opposite side to revive their laser tag guns with the SAC members held in cages.



Come on down to the UH Hilo Library with a team of 5 students after reserving a time slot here: go.hawaii.edu/JyF.



Please wear closed-toed shoes, a mask, and bring a validated "S21UHH-CB" student ID to participate.



For questions, contact Mekaila at sacep1@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Students must be wearing closed-toed shoes and a mask as well as have a confirmed time slot and validated "S21UHH-CB" student ID to participate in this event.

For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

