BOMB - Ding Tea Giveaway & Recruitment Fair - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

BOMB - Ding Tea Giveaway & Recruitment Fair

Monday, March 22, 2021, 1:00pm – 3:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Join the Board of Media Broadcasting for some free refreshments courtesy of Ding Tea to learn more about our vacant positions and our upcoming campus events. We will also have an on-sight application process available for students who are interested in joining our organizations.



For questions please contact Emma at bombmal@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Must be a UHHilo student and must be wearing a face mask

For more information, contact: bombmal@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

Tags: