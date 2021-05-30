Student Arts Association Zoom Meetings (updated info) - Announcement Details

Student Arts Association Zoom Meetings (updated info) Inviting all interested students to join our weekly Zoom call. This is a chance to meet your fellow creative students, find out about UH Hilo's Spring Student Art Show, and more.



Get involved: We're planning the Spring Student Art Show, and other art-related events. Join us!



Join Zoom Meeting

us02web.zoom.us/j/4340214377?pwd=VmptVE1Ud2pIVkJjcjU4MFg3QTNGUT09



Meeting ID: 434 021 4377

Passcode: 938183



Find your local audio number: us02web.zoom.us/u/kbj2qH0ItQ For more information, contact: varthur@hawaii.edu (703) 297-0271 Tags:

