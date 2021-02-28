VVP Vacant Positions - Apply Today! - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

VVP Vacant Positions - Apply Today!

Vulcan Video Productions is currently seeking individuals to join our ʻohana. We are currently accepting applications for the positions of:





General Manager

Program Coordinator

Promotion Coordinator

Lead Vlog Producer

Lead Editor



Requirements:

UHHilo Student

Enrolled in 6 or more credits

2.0 GPA



NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED!



Apply online at go.hawaii.edu/J24 or go to Campus Center Room 210 for an application. For questions or concerns please email bombmal@hawaii.edu.



Donʻt forget to follow VVP on instagram @vulcanvideoproductions for up-to-date information on the program.

Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo Students, taking 6 credits and in good standing

For more information, contact: bombmal@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

