VVP Vacant Positions - Apply Today! - Announcement Details
VVP Vacant Positions - Apply Today!
Vulcan Video Productions is currently seeking individuals to join our ʻohana. We are currently accepting applications for the positions of:
General Manager
Program Coordinator
Promotion Coordinator
Lead Vlog Producer
Lead Editor
Requirements:
UHHilo Student
Enrolled in 6 or more credits
2.0 GPA
NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED!
Apply online at go.hawaii.edu/J24 or go to Campus Center Room 210 for an application. For questions or concerns please email bombmal@hawaii.edu.
Donʻt forget to follow VVP on instagram @vulcanvideoproductions for up-to-date information on the program.
Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo Students, taking 6 credits and in good standing
For more information, contact: bombmal@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796
Tags: VVP BoMB Campus Center
What's also happening?
Announcements
- BoMB Vacant Positions- Apply Now!
- The Board of Media Broadcasting is currently searching for hard-working individuals to join our ʻohana. ...
- 2021-22 UH Common Scholarship App Available October 1st
- The 2021-22 UH System Common Scholarship Application will be available online as of October 1, 2020. Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in Fall 2021! Deadline for ...
- VVP Vacant Positions - Apply Today!
- Vulcan Video Productions is currently seeking individuals to join our ʻohana. We are currently accepting applications for the positions of: General Manager Program Coordinator Promotion Coordinator Lead Vlog Producer Lead Editor ...
- Now Accepting UHHSA Hilo Ambassador Applications
- Calling all UH Hilo students! Your UH Hilo Student Association's (UHHSA) Hilo Ambassador program is now accepting applications for the 2020-2021 academic year. ...
- RISO Registration for 2020-2021 is now open
- The 2020-2021 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 26, 2021 at 4:30pm. ...
- 2021-22 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Effective October 1, 2020, students can complete their 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2021. ...
- UHHSA Care Packages
- Aloha students! We at the University of Hawaii at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) know how difficult this academic year has been! For students who have had a tough time getting to campus, and for students who have had a tough time having ...
- UHHSA Applications Open! Apply Now!
- UHHSA Applications are open. The University of Hawaii at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is responsible for representing the entire student body and improving the lives of UH Hilo students via methods including, but not limited to, advocacy and ...
- Student Arts Association
- Announcement of Student Arts Association Zoom Meetings Meet your fellow artists! All UH Hilo students are welcome! Social time to brainstorm creative ideas for our networking and activities. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.