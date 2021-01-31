Student Activities Council (SAC) Open Positions - Apply Now! - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Student Activities Council (SAC) Open Positions - Apply Now! SAC Applications are open. The Student Activities Council (SAC) provides programs, activities and services which serve the co-curricular cultural, social, recreational and educational interests of students of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. The SAC contributes to the development of students' skills and provides experience in leadership, program planning and development, volunteer management, and fiscal management.



Available Positions:

• Vice Chair

• Secretary

• Treasurer

• Publicist

• Event Planner



Eligibility Requirements:

1. Must be a UHHilo student

2. Have a minimum GPA of 2.0

3. Enrolled in 6 or more credits



If you are interested in any of these positions complete an application at:



drive.google.com/file/d/18gMeaJgMxaXGCTegHxmv8N0yVv9N9lqR/view



Alternatively, pick up an application at Campus Center 210.



Please send all completed applications to boggeln@hawaii.edu.



If you have any questions or inquiries, please email sacpub@hawaii.edu.



The priority deadline to apply is January 29, 2021. For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of January 31, 2021 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements