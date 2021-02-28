BoMB Vacant Positions- Apply Now! - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

BoMB Vacant Positions- Apply Now! The Board of Media Broadcasting is currently searching for hard-working individuals to join our ʻohana. We are currently accepting applications for the following positions:



Vice Chair

Treasurer

Secretary



Eligibility Requirements:

1. Must be a UHHilo student

2. Have a minimum GPA of 2.0

3. Enrolled in 6 or more credits



If you are interested in applying for any of these positions please go to hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/bomb/ to fill out an online application or pick up a hard copy application at Campus Center Room 210. For questions or concerns please email bombmal@hawaii.edu.



Follow us on instagram @uhhilobomb for up-to-date information on our campus events. For more information, contact: bombmal@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 28, 2021 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements