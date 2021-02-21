You, Me and NSE Virtual Info Session - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. To register for the session, please go to: https://forms.gle/mTtyqf6PxiJ1MjePA

You, Me and NSE Virtual Info Session Monday, February 22, 2021, 1:00pm – 2:00pm Location: Virtual Learn more about the opportunities that the National Student Exchange program has to offer. Over 150 campuses to chose from across the nation, including U.S. Territories and Canada. Pay UH Hilo tuition or resident-rate tuition. Sign up to register and a zoom password will be emailed to you. Where will your next edventure be? For more information, contact: htkchang@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7389

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 21, 2021 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements