SAC's Luck of the Irish Movie Night - Event Details

SAC's Luck of the Irish Movie Night

Friday, March 19, 2021, 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Aloha Vulcans!



Join SAC for a comedy and family movie featuring "Luck of the Irish" on Friday, March 19th, 2021 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm in Campus Center Room 301!



Food and refreshments will be served while supplies last. Please sign up to reserve a spot and food as they are first come first serve.



To sign up, please use this google form: go.hawaii.edu/JJh



For any questions, please e-mail McKenna at sacep4@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Face masks on at all times unless when eating or drinking.

A valid UH Hilo Spring 2021 ID must be shown.

For more information, contact: sacep4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

