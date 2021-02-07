Setting S.M.A.R.T Goals - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Setting S.M.A.R.T Goals

Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 11:00am – 12:30pm

Aloha Vulcans!



The Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Development program invites you to join us for this three-part interactive workshop in February to help you narrow in on your own personal values and better understand how knowing the "why" of what you do will make you a more successful leader.





You do not need to attend all workshops, though it is highly encouraged.



If you sign up before the priority deadline you are eligible to receive a mini promo care pack and all of the materials for the worship printed. You must be able to pick these items up in person on the UH Hilo Campus to be eligible (unfortunately we are not able to ship these items).



To be eligible for printed materials and promotional goodies you need to have paid the Campus Center Fee Board student fee. If you have not paid the fee but are still a UH Hilo student you can attend and the workshop material will be emailed to you.



Please use this form to sign up: go.hawaii.edu/jJJ



Part 2: Setting S.M.A.R.T Goals

February 10, 11 am - 12:30 pm

- Priority Deadline: February 3



Join us to find out how to set achievable goals and break them down so they are fail-proof.



Part 3: Developing your Vision

February 17, 11 am - 12:30 pm

- Priority Deadline: February 10



Join us to develop a vision for the next few years.



If you are able to join all three you will be able to dig a bit deeper into the work and connect your "WHY" with your goals and see who they fit together to help you realize your vision of the future.





For more information or if you have any questions contact Maile at uhhccs@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo student who has paid Campus-Based fees to be eligible for giveaways.

For more information, contact: uhhccs@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

