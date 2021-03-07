SACʻs I'm Feeling Lucky - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

SACʻs I'm Feeling Lucky

Tuesday, March 9, 2021, 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Are you feeling lucky?



Although St. Patrick's Day occurs during the week of spring break, SAC would like to offer you your very own chance to participate in a lucky bingo event before the holiday! Students will be handed giveaways at this fun-filled event, full of cool St. Patty knick knacks and delicious treats.



Grab a friend and stop by CC301 for another bingo event hosted by SAC. Sign up here to reserve your spot as reservations are required: go.hawaii.edu/s3J.



For questions, contact Mekaila at sacep1@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Students must wear a mask, bring a validated "S21UHH-CB" student ID, and have a confirmed time slot.

For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

