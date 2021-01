Virtual Eia Hawaiʻi Lecture Series - Event Details

Virtual Eia Hawai╩╗i Lecture Series - Event Details

This event is being held online. Pre-registration required

Virtual Eia Hawai╩╗i Lecture Series Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 12:30pm ÔÇô 2:00pm Eia Hawai╩╗i Lecture Series: The Value of Hawai╩╗i 3: Hulihia, the Turning

The Value of Hawai╩╗i, a monograph from UH M─ünoa, is a collection of pieces examining a variety of issues facing Hawai╩╗i. These works seek to extend the conversation around these topics and open them up for community discussion. The third installment, Hulihia, the Turning, documents Hawai╩╗i at a true turning point-facing a global pandemic, political and economic crises, while spurring opportunities for innovation in sustainability and sovereignty. Join us as Dr. Jonathan Osorio, Dr. Noelani Goodyear-Ka'┼Źpua, and Presley Ah Mook Sang share the experiences that inspired their work and where they see Hawai╩╗i's future. For more information, contact: loorache@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7399

