Virtual Eia Hawaiʻi Lecture Series - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. Pre-registration required

Virtual Eia Hawaiʻi Lecture Series Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 12:30pm – 2:00pm Eia Hawaiʻi Lecture Series: The Value of Hawaiʻi 3: Hulihia, the Turning

The Value of Hawaiʻi, a monograph from UH Mānoa, is a collection of pieces examining a variety of issues facing Hawaiʻi. These works seek to extend the conversation around these topics and open them up for community discussion. The third installment, Hulihia, the Turning, documents Hawaiʻi at a true turning point-facing a global pandemic, political and economic crises, while spurring opportunities for innovation in sustainability and sovereignty. Join us as Dr. Jonathan Osorio, Dr. Noelani Goodyear-Ka'ōpua, and Presley Ah Mook Sang share the experiences that inspired their work and where they see Hawaiʻi's future. For more information, contact: loorache@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7399

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of January 17, 2021 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements