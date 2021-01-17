Virtual Eia Hawaiʻi Lecture Series - Event Details
This event is being held online. Pre-registration required
Virtual Eia Hawaiʻi Lecture Series
Eia Hawaiʻi Lecture Series: The Value of Hawaiʻi 3: Hulihia, the Turning
The Value of Hawaiʻi, a monograph from UH Mānoa, is a collection of pieces examining a variety of issues facing Hawaiʻi. These works seek to extend the conversation around these topics and open them up for community discussion. The third installment, Hulihia, the Turning, documents Hawaiʻi at a true turning point-facing a global pandemic, political and economic crises, while spurring opportunities for innovation in sustainability and sovereignty. Join us as Dr. Jonathan Osorio, Dr. Noelani Goodyear-Ka'ōpua, and Presley Ah Mook Sang share the experiences that inspired their work and where they see Hawaiʻi's future.
For more information, contact: loorache@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7399
Tags: Kīpuka Online Only DSA
