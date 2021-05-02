UHHSA Care Packages - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

UHHSA Care Packages

Aloha students!



We at the University of Hawaii at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) know how difficult this academic year has been!



For students who have had a tough time getting to campus, and for students who have had a tough time having "UH Hilo Pride," this is for you! We want to be here for you! Therefore, we encourage you to sign up for the care package below. The UHHSA senate's mission is to represent all UH Hilo students, whether we are in the same class as you or oceans away. Therefore we encourage you to visit our UHHSA website and interact with our senators via Zoom office hours & our weekly virtual meetings. UHHSA wants to represent every student, no matter where you are or what the circumstances are, so we encourage you to speak to us sometime about what you want to see changed at UH Hilo. In the meantime, sign up for one of these care packages to help you get through the next semester a little easier than this one!



This is a care package to be mailed out to UH Hilo students at no cost. Choice of 3 care packages which may either include Personal Protective Equipment, UH Hilo clothing & paraphernalia, or study supplies. This pack is, currently, for students who are out-of-state or not currently on campus. These care packages are made available courtesy of the UH Hilo Student Association. To stay up to date on our events, policies, and meetings, please visit our website at hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/uhhsa/ or follow us on Instagram @uhhsa



Sign up for the care package: go.hawaii.edu/JAE



Please allow several weeks for the packages to arrive.

Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo Student paying the Student Association fee

For more information, contact: uhhsavp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

