FYE First 6 - Transfer Program - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. Must register for zoom link.

FYE First 6 - Transfer Program Wednesday, February 17, 2021, 2:00pm – 3:00pm Join the First Year Experience. This event will be offered online and more information will be posted on our instagram: @uhhilofye



Sign up online today! For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7384

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 14, 2021 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements