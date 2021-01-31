FYE First 6 - Trivia - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online.

FYE First 6 - Trivia Wednesday, February 3, 2021, 5:00pm – 7:00pm Join the First Year Experience and Housing department for Trivia! This event will be in-person in the Hale Kehau turnaround. Please bring your blanket, dinner, and be ready to answer our various trivia questions and topics!



Sign up online today! For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7384

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of January 31, 2021 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements