FYE First 6 - Financial Literacy - Event Details

This event is being held online. Must register for the zoom link.

FYE First 6 - Financial Literacy Wednesday, January 27, 2021, 2:00pm – 3:00pm Join the First Year Experience to learn more about Financial Literacy! In partnership with HSFCU, you will learn about: account basics, budgeting, credit, fraud and identity theft, credit and identity theft/fraud.



Sign up online today! For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7384

