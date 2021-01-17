FYE First 6 - Bingo - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

FYE First 6 - Bingo Wednesday, January 20, 2021, 5:00pm – 7:00pm Join the First Year Experience and Housing departments for in-person Bingo! This will be held in the Hale Kehau turnaround. Bring your dinner, blanket, and be ready to have fun playing rounds of bingo! For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7384

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of January 17, 2021 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements