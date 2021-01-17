26th Annual Hoʻolauleʻa Postponed - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

26th Annual Hoʻolauleʻa Postponed Saturday, January 23, 2021 Our 26th Annual UH Hilo Hoʻolauleʻa has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This event was scheduled to be held on Saturday, January 23rd in the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center parking lot. It is a free event which features music, keiki activities, informational, crafts, and food booths which began in January 1995 and is put on by our Chartered Student Organizations (UHHSA, SAC, BOSP, and BOMB).



Mahalo to all of you who have supported this event over the last 25 years and we hope to see you 2022. For more information, contact: sdelo@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of January 17, 2021 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements