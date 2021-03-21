SAC's Midterm Care Package - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

SAC's Midterm Care Package

Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 3:00pm – 5:00pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Aloha Vulcans,



Come down to Campus Center Room 301 to pick up a Midterm Care package! This package includes some self-care and distress items to help you get through midterms.



Please sign up for a time-slot to pick up the goodie-bag here: go.hawaii.edu/JJc



For questions please contact McKenna at sacep4@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Face masks to be on at all times. Social distancing practices will be in place. Must have a valid UH Spring 2021 ID with you.

For more information, contact: sacep4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: