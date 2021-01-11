Okinawa Spring Break Virtual Exchange - Event Details

This event is being held online. You need to submit your application by Thursday, January 14, 2021; 10:00 pm HST

Okinawa Spring Break Virtual Exchange Thursday, January 14, 2021 The Center for Global Education and Exchange is pleased to announce a special virtual program hosted by the University of Ryukyus, Okinawa, Japan:



Our Islands, Our Future (An intensive virtual study program from March 10 - 19, 2021). One week of interaction collaborative learning on common issues to deepen intercultural understanding and to learn to lead. Upon completion of the program, students will earn 2 credits directly from the University of Ryukyus. The program experience is completely free.





To register, please email: r-sekaten@acs.u-ryukyu.ac.jp and submit your application by Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 10:00 pm HST. For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

