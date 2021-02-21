We Love Laser Tag - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

We Love Laser Tag

Friday, February 26, 2021, 6:30pm – 8:30pm

Location: UH Hilo Library

Have you been missing this event? Well here it is!



Let's kick off 2021 with a flashy and fun game of Laser Tag. Stop by the Library Lanai after reserving a time slot: go.hawaii.edu/JjS.



You can sign up with friends or join another team! Healthy snacks and drinks will be provided while supplies last.



For questions, contact Mekaila at sacep1@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Students must wear a mask, bring a validated UH Hilo SPRING 2021 S21UHH-CB student ID, and have a confirmed time slot.

For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

