Pride Hilo - LGBTQ+ Club Meeting - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 974 8982 3209 Passcode: pridehilo

Pride Hilo - LGBTQ+ Club Meeting Wednesday, February 3, 2021, 2:00pm – 3:00pm Pride Hilo Meeting

Join us on Zoom for our regularly scheduled club meetings!



All are welcome!



Please register here to join and sign in using your @hawaii.edu account



Pride Hilo a Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) here at UH Hilo

Please email us if you'd like to attend as a guest speaker Special Restrictions: Open to UH Hilo & Hawaii CC Students only For more information, contact: pride@hawaii.edu (808) 756-2015

