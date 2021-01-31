Pride Hilo - LGBTQ+ Club Meeting - Event Details
This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 974 8982 3209 Passcode: pridehilo
Pride Hilo - LGBTQ+ Club Meeting
Pride Hilo Meeting
Join us on Zoom for our regularly scheduled club meetings!
All are welcome!
Please register here to join and sign in using your @hawaii.edu account
Pride Hilo a Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) here at UH Hilo
Please email us if you'd like to attend as a guest speaker
Special Restrictions: Open to UH Hilo & Hawaii CC Students only
For more information, contact: pride@hawaii.edu (808) 756-2015
Tags: Online Only Pride LGBTQ Club Student Life RISO Campus Center
