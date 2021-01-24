UH Hilo 26th Annual Ho`olaule`a-Postponed - Announcement Details

UH Hilo 26th Annual Ho`olaule`a-Postponed Our 26th Annual UH Hilo Ho`olaule`a has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This event was scheduled to be held on Saturday, January 23rd in the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center parking lot. This free event features music, keiki section, informational, crafts, and food booths which began in January 1995 put on by our Chartered Student Organizations (UHHSA, SAC, BOSP, and BOMB). For more information, contact: sdelo@hawaii.edu Tags:

