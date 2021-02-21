SAC Bingo - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

SAC Bingo

Thursday, February 25, 2021, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: Campus Center Room 301

Aloha Vulcans,



Join SAC for a fun and chill BINGO night!



Come to Campus Center Room 301 on February 25th from 5:00pm - 7:00pm to play a few rounds of BINGO with some friends!



Sing up here: go.hawaii.edu/qT3



For questions, please email McKenna at sacep4@hawaii.edu.



Social distancing enforced, masks on at all time, valid S21UHH-CB Spring 2021 UH ID required

For more information, contact: sacep4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

