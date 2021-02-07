Sing Your Heart Out - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Sing Your Heart Out

Thursday, February 11, 2021, 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Location: CC 301

Join SAC and SING YOUR HEART OUT this Valentine's day themed Karaoke event.



Sing some of your favorite love songs or just come to enjoy the music!



Seating will be limited and sign-ups are required. Please sign up using this form: go.hawaii.edu/sT3



For questions contact Victoria at sacep2@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: UH Hilo Spring 2021 validated S21UHH-CB ID required.

Social distancing enforced.

Masks required.

First come first serve with refreshments.

For more information, contact: sacep2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

