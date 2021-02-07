SAC Lavish Lush-ious Bath Bombs - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

SAC Lavish Lush-ious Bath Bombs

Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 3:00pm – 5:30pm

Location: CC Plaza

Hey Vulcans!



Need a Valentine's Day gift for a loved one or for yourself? Join SAC to make the perfect gift! You can customize up to 5 bath bombs! No bathtub required (lol)!



Please sing up using this form: go.hawaii.edu/KT3



For questions about the event please contact Victoria at sacep2@hawaii.edu.



Seating is limited so please sign up, walk-in will be allowed if the spaces are not filled but will not be guaranteed a seat.

Special Restrictions: UHH Spring 2021 validated S21UHH-CB ID required.

Social distancing enforced.

Masks required.

First come first serve with refreshments and supplies.

For more information, contact: sacep2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

