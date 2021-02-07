SAC XOXO Grams - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

SAC XOXO Grams

Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Campus Center 301

It's almost Valentine's Day and you know what that means!



Stop by Campus Center 301 to create and make a "XOXO Gram" for your loved one (or yourself)! Show your appreciation by painting a custom-made magnet and building your very own Valentine's gram full of goodies and treats.



Time slots are required so please sign up here: go.hawaii.edu/3TS.



For questions contact Mekaila at sacep1@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Students must wear a mask, bring a validated UH Hilo SPRING 2021 S21UHH-CB ID, and have a confirmed time slot.

For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

